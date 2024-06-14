SZA clinches triumph at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SZA has reached yet another pinnacle in her career as she was honored with the Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The Snooze crooner garnered the triumph as she won the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, June 13.
"I'm just beyond all of my wildest dreams," SZA said in her acceptance speech.
She also shared that the award "basically validates" all aspects of her career, including songwriting.
SZA continued, “I'm just so grateful," she said. "Thank you for seeing me.”
The Open Arms singer noted, "I swear, I'll be like, 'Oh I wrote this and I wrote that,'" adding, "And [people would] be like, 'OK,' especially if you're a woman, especially if you're a Black woman. So to win this... It just means the world."
Following her acceptance speech she gave a performance on an acoustic version of her hit Snooze.
Nile Rodgers, the songwriter, awarded her with the prize.
SZA has been making frequent appearances at award shows recently, adding to her already impressive list of accolades.
After releasing her widely successful album SOS, she has won three Grammys, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and a Brit Award. Additionally, she has received over a dozen more nominations.