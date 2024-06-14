Shakira prioritizes her kids' 'wellbeing' over dating

Shakira has confessed that her children’s “emotional and psychological well-being” is more important for her than dating.
The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker shared that after her horrible experience with her longtime partner Gerard Piqué, she is open to new relations.
During a conversation with the Speaking to Rolling Stone, Shakira shared, "What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them.”
She admitted that her kids, Milan and Sasha, have to be “very prepared” for her to have a formal relationship.
The Waka Waka singer exclaimed that she's "not opposed to having friends," but her kids’ “emotional and psychological well-being is the priority."
Later on in the discussion, Shakira also revealed that she’s much “less fragile” than she thought.
After her last relationship, she became a more “stronger” and “independent” person.
She continued, “Through this process, I became stronger than I thought I was. I became a more independent person, one who doesn’t rely on anyone but herself and her wolf pack."
For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard parted ways in June 4, 2022.