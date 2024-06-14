Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra face legal charges in gold investment case.
The couple introduced an investment project in 2014 through their company Satyug Gold Private Limited.
Under the scheme, the investors were asked to make full payment of the gold at reduced rate upfront and upon maturity, they would receive a guaranteed amount to gold irrespective of the market fluctuations.
According to Kothari, Shetty and Kundra gave him assurance of prompt delivery following the completion of 5-year-tenure after which he made an investement of Rs 90 lakh in the scheme.
The bullion trader told that he was promised to received 5,000 grams of 24-carat gold after the maturity, which was due in April, 2019, however, the guaranteed gold remains undelivered to this date.
The Riddhi Siddhi Bullion Limited’s managing director has filed a case against Shetty and Kundra in Mumbai session court.
On June 10, 2024, the session court had commanded Bandra-Kurla Complex police to initiate investigation of the charges made in the plea and if found guilty, the cops were ordered to register an FIR against the couple.
However, the celebrity couple remains tight-lipped regarding the allegation.