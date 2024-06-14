Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have been accused of fraud by Bullion trader Kothari

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra face legal charges in gold investment case.

The couple introduced an investment project in 2014 through their company Satyug Gold Private Limited.

Under the scheme, the investors were asked to make full payment of the gold at reduced rate upfront and upon maturity, they would receive a guaranteed amount to gold irrespective of the market fluctuations.

According to Kothari, Shetty and Kundra gave him assurance of prompt delivery following the completion of 5-year-tenure after which he made an investement of Rs 90 lakh in the scheme.

The bullion trader told that he was promised to received 5,000 grams of 24-carat gold after the maturity, which was due in April, 2019, however, the guaranteed gold remains undelivered to this date.

The Riddhi Siddhi Bullion Limited’s managing director has filed a case against Shetty and Kundra in Mumbai session court.

On June 10, 2024, the session court had commanded Bandra-Kurla Complex police to initiate investigation of the charges made in the plea and if found guilty, the cops were ordered to register an FIR against the couple.

However, the celebrity couple remains tight-lipped regarding the allegation. 

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!

BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

Entertainment News

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Dwayne Johnson faces another injury amid ‘Smashing Machine’ filming
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Nicole Kidman's daughters are 'absolutely' smitten by Joey King
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Elaine Welteroth announces second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Shakira prioritizes her kids' 'wellbeing' over dating
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Billie Eilish explains ‘difficulty’ of growing up in ‘fame’
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
SZA clinches triumph at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock set to return for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel!