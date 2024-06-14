Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime

Khloé Kardashian posted peeks into True and Tatum's playtime on Instagram on Thursday

  • June 14, 2024


Khloé Kardashian has shared a peek into her cherished moments featuring her little munchkins True and Tatum.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share heartwarming videos of her children, enjoying quality time together.

In the first clip, the siblings were seen dancing and singing along to their favorite YouTube series, Danny Go!

While the other video featured Tatum clapping along to the song "Gorilla Smash," while True sang along and later hugged her little brother.

The adorable clips also showed their new family cat seemingly enjoying the music.

“Let’s go baby Kitty, Uh oh, don’t jump on Tay Tay,” Khloé said as True played with cat.

As the playtime continued, Kardashian shared more videos of the siblings showering each other with affection, hugging and cuddling on the floor.

In a particularly cute moment, Tatum was seen pinching his sister's nose while saying different words, including "boca.”

"He said 'boca' not Luca," Kardashian wrote alongside the video, adding, "Tatum is bilingual."

To note, Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

