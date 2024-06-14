Ayeza Khan up for super mommy duties in new post 

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Ayeza Khan stepped out for some fun time with her little ones as her latest social media post stands as evidence.

The Jaan-e-Jahan actress turned to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a heartwarming glimpse from the playground.

In the picture shared Khan looked drop dead fabulous in a light green dress posing amidst nature as her kids played around.

She gazed straight into the camera beaming with delight while her jet black hair and signature sunglasses did all the talking.

Khan captioned the post, “Super mom duties up. Kids in the playground. Mommy and her bag must to wait under the tree.”


The caption proved that the Pyaray Afzal star was up for some mommy duties waiting under the tree.

Prior to this, Khan indulged in some bridal shoot campaigns, the glimpses of which were shared on her social media.

The diva often shared tidbits from her everyday life featuring moments well spent with her two kids.

Ayeza Khan welcomed two kids, Rayan and Hoorain, from her husband Danish Taimoor, who she married on August 8, 2014. 

