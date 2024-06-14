Ben Affleck wants 'loving' divorce from J.Lo as he did with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is determined to end his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, but in a civilized way!
A source close to the couple has recently told Weekly Intouch that Affleck wants to gracefully part ways with JLO just like he did with Jennifer Garner.
"The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her,” the source noted.
They further claimed, “And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner.”
“They’re going to get all their ducks in a row. It seems to be the standard practice in Hollywood these days so that there’s no messy court battle,” the insider added.
According to the source, Affleck is currently experiencing significant stress.
They explained, “Ben is far from comfortable right now, besides being busy with a lot of his own work, he’s got J. Lo’s mood swings to cope with, phones ringing off the hook, and the press hounding him 24/7. Plus, a lot of people in J. Lo’s world and the public are treating him like the bad guy.”
Despite the challenges, Affleck is "not backing down and is 100 percent committed" to the divorce. "It's just a question of timing," the insider concluded.
To note, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied a knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
Moreover, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, rekindled their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021.