Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage

Jessica Alba shared her secret to a happy marriage in a candid chat!
In an interview with PEOPLE, Alba revealed she and her entrepreneur husband try to prioritize each other even after 16 years of marriage.
"It's something you really have to make a choice to do. You have to really find time to make time for each other,” Alba shared.
The Trigger Warning star added, "Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority, and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect.”
"Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it's like, 'Actually, at my worst, I'm still better off with you,” Alba elaborated.
She added, "You have to look up and say, 'Would my life be better if we weren't together?' And every time, it's, 'No.' We're friends, you know?"
“ With three kids in the frame, spending time as a family is also key,” the star said.
Jessica Alba’s Netflix film Trigger Warning will premiere on June 21.