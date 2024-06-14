Entertainment

Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage

Jessica Alba is happily married to Cash Warren

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Jessica Alba shares key to a harmonious marriage: 'You have to find time'
Jessica Alba is happily married to Cash Warren 

Jessica Alba shared her secret to a happy marriage in a candid chat!

In an interview with PEOPLE, Alba revealed she and her entrepreneur husband try to prioritize each other even after 16 years of marriage. 

"It's something you really have to make a choice to do. You have to really find time to make time for each other,” Alba shared.

The Trigger Warning star added, "Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority, and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect.”

"Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it's like, 'Actually, at my worst, I'm still better off with you,” Alba elaborated.

She added, "You have to look up and say, 'Would my life be better if we weren't together?' And every time, it's, 'No.' We're friends, you know?"

“ With three kids in the frame, spending time as a family is also key,” the star said.

Jessica Alba’s Netflix film Trigger Warning will premiere on June 21. 

Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker

Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia

Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded

World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded

Entertainment News

World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Ayeza Khan up for super mommy duties in new post
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Dwayne Johnson faces another injury amid ‘Smashing Machine’ filming
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Nicole Kidman's daughters are 'absolutely' smitten by Joey King
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Elaine Welteroth announces second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday