Royal

Kate Middleton breaks silence on chemotherapy four months after cancer announcement

Kate Middleton opens up about how she's dealing with chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Kate Middleton breaks silence on chemotherapy four months after cancer announcement
Kate Middleton sheds light on her 'good days' & 'bad day' amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton details how she's dealing with chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

Nearly after four months of sending shock waves across the internet with her cancer announcement, Kate Middleton is back with another emotional message.

The Princess of Kate, who has been off the public eye since past 6 months has sent a wave of hope among the fans by sharing bittersweet details of her cancer treatment journey so far.

The princess of Wales in her first ever message since sharing the news of her cancer revealed that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know there are good days and bad days."

She went on to share "on those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give it to your body resting," she added, "but on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Kate further updated her fans "my treatment is on going and will be for a few more months."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is joy to engage in school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity as well as starting to do a little work from home," she revealed.

 Princess Kate further assured her fans, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color
Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why

Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer

Royal News

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Kate Middleton shares first health update, photo since cancer announcement
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK