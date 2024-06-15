Kate Middleton breaks silence on chemotherapy four months after cancer announcement

Kate Middleton details how she's dealing with chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis
Nearly after four months of sending shock waves across the internet with her cancer announcement, Kate Middleton is back with another emotional message.
The Princess of Kate, who has been off the public eye since past 6 months has sent a wave of hope among the fans by sharing bittersweet details of her cancer treatment journey so far.
The princess of Wales in her first ever message since sharing the news of her cancer revealed that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know there are good days and bad days."
She went on to share "on those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give it to your body resting," she added, "but on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
Kate further updated her fans "my treatment is on going and will be for a few more months."
"On the days I feel well enough, it is joy to engage in school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity as well as starting to do a little work from home," she revealed.
Princess Kate further assured her fans, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."