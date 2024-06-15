King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color

Kate Middleton's decision to attend Trooping the Colour amid her ongoing cancer treatment has been met with delight from King Charles.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson conveyed the King's joy, stating, "His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."
In a significant update, Princess Kate announced her plans to attend the event with a personal message regarding her health, underscoring her dedication to her royal duties.
Princess Kate said in her message, noting, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”
She went on to share, "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
Princess Kate further added, "I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."
This marks the first time she has spoken out since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
The update was accompanied by a heartfelt photo of Princess Kate taken on the grounds of the Windsor estate.
The royal family is set to gather for Trooping the Colour on June 15, where King Charles will participate in a modified manner due to his own cancer treatment.