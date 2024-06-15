Royal

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color

Kate Middleton confirms her attendance at Trooping The Color event in new message

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color

Kate Middleton's decision to attend Trooping the Colour amid her ongoing cancer treatment has been met with delight from King Charles.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson conveyed the King's joy, stating, "His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

In a significant update, Princess Kate announced her plans to attend the event with a personal message regarding her health, underscoring her dedication to her royal duties.

Princess Kate said in her message, noting, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She went on to share, "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Princess Kate further added, "I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

This marks the first time she has spoken out since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The update was accompanied by a heartfelt photo of Princess Kate taken on the grounds of the Windsor estate.

The royal family is set to gather for Trooping the Colour on June 15, where King Charles will participate in a modified manner due to his own cancer treatment. 

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color
Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why

Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer

Royal News

New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Kate Middleton will attend Trooping The Colour event, confirms Princess in emotional message
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Kate Middleton breaks silence on chemotherapy four months after cancer announcement
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Kate Middleton shares first health update, photo since cancer announcement
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition