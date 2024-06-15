Billy Ray Cyrus pleads temporary restraining order against Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are turning to court to solve their financial matters.
Billy filed for a temporary restraining order againt his estranged wife on Thursday, a few weeks after the pair filed for divorce.
The documents received by People stated that Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, has spent $96,986 from the Ready, Set, Don't Go crooner’s business account. The spendings also include a big sum of $70,665, which she gave to her attorneys.
Billy wrote in an affidavit, “As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts.”
Responding to his claims, Firerose, 37, shared that she has had access to his American Express credit card since June 2022.
Her attorneys wrote in the response filing, “To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue. Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage.”
The statement further read, “Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”
Firerose revealed in her filing that after she exchange wedding vows with the country singer in October 2023, she used to use his cards with his full permission.