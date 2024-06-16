Entertainment

Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut are no longer friends owing to their differing beliefs

  June 16, 2024
Swara Bhasker expressed her thoughts when asked about lapsed friendship with Kangana Ranaut.

The ladies, who shared the screen in Tanu Weds Manu and  Tanu Weds Manu Returns, fell apart due to their ideological differences

In an interview with Connect Cine, the Veere Di Wedding star said, “What is unfortunate is that sometimes, it is hard to even maintain a cordial relationship. But it’s okay. People say you lose friends over politics. But I saw a meme the other day that said that I have not lost friends over politics, I have lost friends over morals. And I like that a lot.”

Swara added while indirectly pointing fingers at Kangana’s morality issues, “Because your politics reflects your morality, your principles. It shows your ethical value system. So, if I don’t respect your ethical value system, then how can we stay friends?”

“If you can justify and celebrate murder, then I can’t stay friends with you, as simple as that,” Swara concluded.

To note, in the same interview Swara also put to light the slap incident that happened with the Dhaakad actress at the Chandigarh airport.

“Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong," she added. 

 Swara Bhasker went on saying, "Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by a security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao.”

Entertainment News

Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter on father's day
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA
Vijay Sethupathi speaks highy of Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is a great storyteller'
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’
Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute