Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker expressed her thoughts when asked about lapsed friendship with Kangana Ranaut.
The ladies, who shared the screen in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, fell apart due to their ideological differences
In an interview with Connect Cine, the Veere Di Wedding star said, “What is unfortunate is that sometimes, it is hard to even maintain a cordial relationship. But it’s okay. People say you lose friends over politics. But I saw a meme the other day that said that I have not lost friends over politics, I have lost friends over morals. And I like that a lot.”
Swara added while indirectly pointing fingers at Kangana’s morality issues, “Because your politics reflects your morality, your principles. It shows your ethical value system. So, if I don’t respect your ethical value system, then how can we stay friends?”
“If you can justify and celebrate murder, then I can’t stay friends with you, as simple as that,” Swara concluded.
To note, in the same interview Swara also put to light the slap incident that happened with the Dhaakad actress at the Chandigarh airport.
“Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong," she added.
Swara Bhasker went on saying, "Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by a security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao.”