Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’

Priyanka Chopra gushed over Diljit Dosanjh’s unique way of teaching “Sat Sri Akal” to
On Tuesday, the Punjabi singer posted a video clip on his Instagram featuring Jimmy.
The clip began with the duo greeting each other with hugs. In the next shot, a text appeared which read, "Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh."
Diljit first taught the phrase, "Punjabi agaye oye (The Punjabi are here)," Jimmy repeated after him.
In another footage, the Born to Shine crooner folded hands and said, "Sat Sri Akal!"
The Saturday Night Live alum followed Diljit perfectly, who said, "Wow."
Priyanka liked the post and commented, "It’s the Oye (hey) for me."
The caption of the video read, "Sat Sri Akal! @diljitdosanjh."
In the shared clip, Diljit was rocking a traditional outfit white kurta pyjama, matching turban, and black half jacket.
Shortly after he posted the clip, his fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the Happy Birthday singer.
A fan wrote, “love your confidence and the way you represent India. More success to you paa jee.”
Another commented, “oh wadda wadda love you hogaya prava.”