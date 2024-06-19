Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status 

US President Joe Biden is set to announce a new policy that will give 50,000 immigrants legal status in the country. As per BBC report, according to the administration's new policy will allow hundreds and thousands of undocumented US citizens to stay in the country.
Immigration issues have become a headache in Biden's election campaign. He recently issued a sweeping executive action to hold back the record arrival of migrants at the US-Mexico border.
Even several polls predicted that immigration issues are the main concern for many voters ahead of the November polls.
Moreover, only those migrants who have been living in the US for 10 years will benefit from the policy, allowing them to work legally in America.
Biden also vowed to make the US immigration system ‘more fair and more just.’
The new policy announcement came ahead of Daca’s 12th anniversary event on Tuesday, June 18. Daca protected over 530,000 migrants who came to the US and Dreamers, or children, from deportation.
Number US, an organization worked for strict immigration control, has slammed this new policy.
The organization's CEO, James Massa said, “Rather than stopping the worst border crisis in history, President Biden has overreached his executive authority to use an unconstitutional process, circumventing voters and their elected representatives in Congress, to send a message that amnesty is available to those who enter illegally into the United S
tates.”