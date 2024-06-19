World

Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status

Biden decides to protect 50,000 spouses from deportation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status 


US President Joe Biden is set to announce a new policy that will give 50,000 immigrants legal status in the country. As per BBC report, according to the administration's new policy will allow hundreds and thousands of undocumented US citizens to stay in the country. 

Immigration issues have become a headache in Biden's election campaign. He recently issued a sweeping executive action to hold back the record arrival of migrants at the US-Mexico border. 

Even several polls predicted that immigration issues are the main concern for many voters ahead of the November polls. 

Moreover, only those migrants who have been living in the US for 10 years will benefit from the policy, allowing them to work legally in America.

Biden also vowed to make the US immigration system ‘more fair and more just.’

The new policy announcement came ahead of Daca’s 12th anniversary event on Tuesday, June 18. Daca protected over 530,000 migrants who came to the US and Dreamers, or children, from deportation. 

Number US, an organization worked for strict immigration control, has slammed this new policy. 

The organization's CEO, James Massa said, “Rather than stopping the worst border crisis in history, President Biden has overreached his executive authority to use an unconstitutional process, circumventing voters and their elected representatives in Congress, to send a message that amnesty is available to those who enter illegally into the United S

tates.”

Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together

Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status

Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot

King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day

King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day

World News

King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Another US tourist dies on Greek island
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj