Hollywood

Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’

Kevin Costner narrated the flight path of trusting his audiences

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Kevin Costner narrated the flight path of trusting his audiences

Kevin Costner has driven through some harsh moments in life, including a crude divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, but still fuels on steadfast confidence.

And, now, he has opened up about what philosophy polishes the boot of his unwavering trust in life.

Appearing for People Magazine’s cover story, the actor recalled of being a big time flunker at school, feeling lost while studying there.

He said, “The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college, where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore.' ”

“There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day... I knew no one,” Kevin Costner added.

Soon enough, he started landing roles, quickly cementing as a leading man by scoring early hits with Silverado, Bull Durham, The Untouchables, and Field of Dreams.

Cut to his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, the star had won in both Best Picture and Best Director categories at the 1991 Oscars, pumping his passion to another level.

It was then that he had found another kind of trust in his audiences.

Speaking of this, Kevin Costner narrated, “You’re in a storm and you’re the only one up on deck holding the wheel.”

“You’re just trying to get the rain and salt water out of your eyes, you couldn’t let go of the wheel… I just haven’t been able to let go of the wheel,” he concluded.

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed

King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’

Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans

Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans

Hollywood News

Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Dario G star Paul Spencer passes away at 53
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations