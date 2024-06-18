Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’

Kevin Costner has driven through some harsh moments in life, including a crude divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, but still fuels on steadfast confidence.
And, now, he has opened up about what philosophy polishes the boot of his unwavering trust in life.
Appearing for People Magazine’s cover story, the actor recalled of being a big time flunker at school, feeling lost while studying there.
He said, “The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college, where I thought, 'I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore.' ”
“There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day... I knew no one,” Kevin Costner added.
Soon enough, he started landing roles, quickly cementing as a leading man by scoring early hits with Silverado, Bull Durham, The Untouchables, and Field of Dreams.
Cut to his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, the star had won in both Best Picture and Best Director categories at the 1991 Oscars, pumping his passion to another level.
It was then that he had found another kind of trust in his audiences.
Speaking of this, Kevin Costner narrated, “You’re in a storm and you’re the only one up on deck holding the wheel.”
“You’re just trying to get the rain and salt water out of your eyes, you couldn’t let go of the wheel… I just haven’t been able to let go of the wheel,” he concluded.