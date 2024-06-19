'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members

Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has expanded its star-studded cast by adding more actors.
According to Variety, the highly anticipated additional part of the series includes five actors, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell.
Its production has bee started in Belfast, Ireland, according to the publication.
The series; three of the six episodes will be helmed by Sarah Adina Smith but executive producer Owen Harris will direct the other three episodes.
As per Variety, the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is adapted from George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, will chronicle the adventures of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his youthful squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), approximately 100 years before and 100 years after the events of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
They will travel to a competition where they will meet several members of the Targaryen dynasty, such as Princes Aerion, Baelor, and Maekar, as well as another knight known as the Laughing Storm, Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Tanselle , a puppeteer.