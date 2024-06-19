Hollywood

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' adds five new members

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
جنگ نیوز
'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members

Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has expanded its star-studded cast by adding more actors.

According to Variety, the highly anticipated additional part of the series includes five actors, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell.

Its production has bee started in Belfast, Ireland, according to the publication.

The series; three of the six episodes will be helmed by Sarah Adina Smith but executive producer Owen Harris will direct the other three episodes.

As per Variety, the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is adapted from George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, will chronicle the adventures of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his youthful squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), approximately 100 years before and 100 years after the events of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

They will travel to a competition where they will meet several members of the Targaryen dynasty, such as Princes Aerion, Baelor, and Maekar, as well as another knight known as the Laughing Storm, Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Tanselle , a puppeteer.

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors

Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt

Hollywood News

Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner