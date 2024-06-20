Apple's iOS 18 to bring 'new customization' features soon

Apple’s upcoming iPhone operating system update, iOS 18, is set to introduce several new features and improvements, enhancing the user experience with greater customization options.
Unveiled during the keynote at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 earlier this month, iOS 18 will allow users to hide app and widget names from the home screen, among other new features.
How to hide app names on iOS 18:
With iOS 18 Developer Beta 1, iPhone users can hide the names of apps, folders, and widgets from the home screen.
This feature, previously available on some Android devices, lets iPhone owners display only app icons. Here’s how to do it:
1. Tap and hold on an empty area of the Home Screen.
2. Select 'Edit' in the top-left corner.
3. Tap on 'Customize' and then choose the 'Large' icon size option.
Increasing the icon size will automatically hide the app names from the home screen.
Currently, there is no way to hide app names while keeping the icon size small.
iOS 18 also introduces a redesigned Control Center with a new controls gallery, offering more options and allowing users to swipe across pages for additional controls and toggles.
Additionally, Dark Mode for icons is now available on the home screen, with users able to choose from different icon styles: Automatic, Dark, Light, and Tinted.
Icons can also be placed anywhere on the home screen, rather than being confined to a preset grid.
Other notable features include the ability to pick custom lock screen shortcuts.
Users can now replace the existing camera and flashlight quick toggles with options from the new controls gallery.
These enhancements are expected to roll out to users later this year, bringing a new level of personalization to iPhone home screens.