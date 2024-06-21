Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable 'love' advice

Sabrina Carpenter revealed Taylor Swift's relationship advice that she tied around her neck

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable relationship advice to her

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the valuable relationship advice she received from her idol, Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sabrina shared that Taylor taught her that "there was no 'how-to book' to navigate a relationship in the glare of the public eye."

She further gushed about the Lover singer, noting, “It is magnificent to grow up idolising someone, and then meet them, and they are all the things that you hoped that they would be.”

“On a personal level, Taylor has really been there for me, and I'm so grateful. That's something she's taught me really well—she has remained very human throughout all of it,” the Espresso hit maker added.

Later in interview, Sabrina also credited Taylor with teaching her to let her audience interpret the meanings behind her songs, rather than explicitly explaining them.

“I try to not tell people what a song is explicitly about,” she explained.

Sabrina concluded, noting, “People don't always know what's going on inside the minds of anyone, let alone a young girl who's navigating love and a lot of things for the first time.”

Sabrina Carpenter is currently dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who also starred in her Please Please Please music video.

