PCB to restore 'previous selection committee model' after T20 World Cup failure

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to return to its old selection committee system following a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage, suffering losses to the USA and India.
Sources indicate that the board plans to revert to the previous system of having a chief selector along with two or three selectors, excluding the captain and head coach from selection meetings.
However, former Test fast bowler Wahab Riaz, part of the selection committee for the T20 World Cup, is expected to retain his position and might be appointed as the new chief selector.
Previously, Wahab was the chief selector before the PCB switched to a system with eight selectors, including the captain (Babar Azam) and head coach (Gary Kirsten), as well as a data analyst and former cricketers like Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, and Abdul Razzaq.
Wahab was later made the national team's senior manager, despite the presence of another manager for the World Cup.
He is known to have a close relationship with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who appointed him as advisor sports during his tenure as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.
Meanwhile, the PCB is also reviewing the central contracts issued by former Chairman Zaka Ashraf.
Players with poor performances might be demoted or dropped, and other perks are being reconsidered.