Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow to help him with Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Ben Affleck's ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow wants to help him amid his imminent divorce from JLO.
As reported by In Touch, Gwyneth desperately wants to help Ben using the same "uncoupling" techniques she used with her ex-husband Chris Martin.
“Gwyneth has been following the situation closely and believes really strongly that she could help them by sharing some of the tools that worked for her and Chris Martin,” a source exclusively told the outlet.
The insider went on to share, “People ask her (Gwyneth) for that kind of help all the time, but she’s very picky about who she’ll give her time to."
"Ben isn’t just anyone though, she’s been friends with him for nearly 30 years and she hates to see him going through this sort of pain,” they added.
The source further noted, “Gwyn reached out and offered to do whatever she can to help him during this difficult time."
“She is team Ben at the end of the day," they concluded.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck dated in the late 1990s.
After their breakup, Gwyneth married Chris Martin and had two kids with him. However, they ended their marriage in 2014.
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021.
Less than two years after marrying, the Jersey Girl co-stars are now rumoured to be heading towards divorce.