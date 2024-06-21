Entertainment

Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow to help him with Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly wants to be his ‘uncoupling therapist’ after his imminent divorce from JLo

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly wants to be his ‘uncoupling therapist’ after his imminent divorce from JLo

Ben Affleck's ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow wants to help him amid his imminent divorce from JLO.

As reported by In Touch, Gwyneth desperately wants to help Ben using the same "uncoupling" techniques she used with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Gwyneth has been following the situation closely and believes really strongly that she could help them by sharing some of the tools that worked for her and Chris Martin,” a source exclusively told the outlet.

The insider went on to share, “People ask her (Gwyneth) for that kind of help all the time, but she’s very picky about who she’ll give her time to."

"Ben isn’t just anyone though, she’s been friends with him for nearly 30 years and she hates to see him going through this sort of pain,” they added.

The source further noted, “Gwyn reached out and offered to do whatever she can to help him during this difficult time."

“She is team Ben at the end of the day," they concluded.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck dated in the late 1990s.

After their breakup, Gwyneth married Chris Martin and had two kids with him. However, they ended their marriage in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021.

Less than two years after marrying, the Jersey Girl co-stars are now rumoured to be heading towards divorce.

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Kriti Sanon drops series of photos from her London vacay
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Anupam Kher left 'shocked' by Mumbai office looting
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable 'love' advice
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own