Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Justin Timberlake is set to continue his Forget Tomorrow journey despite his recent DWI arrest!
The Five Hundred Miles singer was taken into custody in Sag Harbor on June 18 on account of driving while intoxicated which paused his tour for a while.
While the singer was caught up in the case, his concert tickets are still up for grab.
“It’s business as usual for him,” told an insider to PEOPLE, adding that the star will be continuing the tour as planned.
Timberlake performed his last show on June 15, after which he was arrested.
The Selfish singer's next destination for the tour will be New York City where his shows are lined up on June 25 and 26.
The Slay With Me artist announced his tour on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the release of his sixth album Everything I Thought It Was, earlier this year.
Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour marked its beginning on April 29 and will end on December 20, 2024.
However, Timberlake will appear in court on July 26 for his ongoing case’s hearing.