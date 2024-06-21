Sports

Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record

India started their Super-8 campaign with a 47-run victory over Afghanistan

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's standout performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 continues with a record-breaking display against Afghanistan.

During India's initial Super-8 encounter with Afghanistan, Pant broke the record for the highest number of dismissals in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, achieving ten dismissals in only four matches.

The 23-year-old took three catches that resulted in the dismissals of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and Naveen ul Haq, surpassing previous records held by AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, and Kumar Sangakkara.

India started their Super-8 campaign with a 47-run victory over Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

Opting to bat first, India set a target of 182 despite losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 8 and Virat Kohli for 24.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav scored a rapid 54 off 28 balls, supported by Hardik Pandya's 32 off 24.

While, Afghanistan struggled in reply, losing three wickets in the powerplay.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding, taking three wickets for seven runs in four overs.

Additionally, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first game of the tournament, took three and two wickets respectively, sealing a comprehensive win for India.

