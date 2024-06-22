Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’

Prince Harry has publicly called out the “alarming baldness” of his brother Prince William amid his 42nd birthday.
The Duke of Sussex took a dig at his brother in his bombshell memoir Spare, published in 2023, "I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me.”
Harry further penned, “his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time. With age."
The 39-year-old royal member called William his “arch nemesis.”
Harry and William’s relationship is reportedly hitting at an all-time low, with no sign of reconciliation.
Meghan Markle’s husband further wrote in his book, “In some ways he was my mirror, in some ways he was my opposite.”
Now, the royal couple are “concerned” about their kids’ relationship with their cousins.
A Royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins."
He added: "Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem – they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up.”
Recently, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.