Royal

Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’

Prince Harry labelled Prince William as his ‘arch nemesis’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’
Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’

Prince Harry has publicly called out the “alarming baldness” of his brother Prince William amid his 42nd birthday.

The Duke of Sussex took a dig at his brother in his bombshell memoir Spare, published in 2023, "I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me.”

Harry further penned, “his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time. With age."

The 39-year-old royal member called William his “arch nemesis.”

Harry and William’s relationship is reportedly hitting at an all-time low, with no sign of reconciliation.

Meghan Markle’s husband further wrote in his book, “In some ways he was my mirror, in some ways he was my opposite.”

Now, the royal couple are “concerned” about their kids’ relationship with their cousins.

A Royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, "We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins."

He added: "Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem – they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up.”

Recently, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch

Taylor Swift, Prince William, and Jon Bon Jovi' musical encounter goes VIRAL: Watch
Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record

Chris Hemsworth celebrates pal’s ‘worlds longest swim’ record
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status

King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason

Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason

Royal News

Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Princess Diana's brother ex Karen Spencer issues first statement after her divorce
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince William receives helluva shout-out from Kate Middleton on his birthday
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Princess Kate reveals rare photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?