Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies 

The Afghanistan cricket team faced an unexpected challenge during their stay in Barbados, West Indies, when their hotel failed to provide halal meat, forcing them to cook their own meals.
In response to the situation, the players took matters into their own hands, either preparing their food themselves or opting to eat out.
While, halal meat is available on the island, it is not guaranteed at all hotels and restaurants.
As per India Today, one player commented, "Halal meat is not available in our hotel. Sometimes we cook on our own, or sometimes we go out. In the last World Cup in India, everything was perfect. Halal beef is an issue here."
He added, "We had it in St. Lucia but not at all venues. A friend arranged it for us, and we cooked on our own."
On the other hand, the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s schedule has added to the team's challenges, with three games in three different countries and only one day of travel between must-win matches.
This intense schedule has been a logistical challenge, especially in the Caribbean.
"There is uncertainty over flights and training schedules. We are often informed about it at the last minute. We understand that the organizers are doing their best considering logistical challenges, which are bigger in the Caribbean than anywhere else," another team member said, as per India Today.
Afghanistan lost their first Super 8s match by 47 runs against India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, will next face Australia on June 23.