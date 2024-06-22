Sports

Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies

Despite halal meat being available on the island, its availability is not guaranteed at all hotels and restaurants

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies 

The Afghanistan cricket team faced an unexpected challenge during their stay in Barbados, West Indies, when their hotel failed to provide halal meat, forcing them to cook their own meals.

In response to the situation, the players took matters into their own hands, either preparing their food themselves or opting to eat out.

While, halal meat is available on the island, it is not guaranteed at all hotels and restaurants.

Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies

As per India Today, one player commented, "Halal meat is not available in our hotel. Sometimes we cook on our own, or sometimes we go out. In the last World Cup in India, everything was perfect. Halal beef is an issue here."

He added, "We had it in St. Lucia but not at all venues. A friend arranged it for us, and we cooked on our own."

On the other hand, the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s schedule has added to the team's challenges, with three games in three different countries and only one day of travel between must-win matches.

This intense schedule has been a logistical challenge, especially in the Caribbean.

"There is uncertainty over flights and training schedules. We are often informed about it at the last minute. We understand that the organizers are doing their best considering logistical challenges, which are bigger in the Caribbean than anywhere else," another team member said, as per India Today.

Afghanistan lost their first Super 8s match by 47 runs against India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, will next face Australia on June 23.

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Sports News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance