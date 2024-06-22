Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Sara Ali Khan recently spoke up about the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s in Jamnagar.

Talking to Midday, the Kedarnath star joked, “They would serve gold. Like with our roti we would eat gold. And there were diamonds everywhere.”

She further added, “It was a very nice, warm, lovely and hospitable event. I have gone to school with Anant, I have known Radhika growing up. I think the entire Ambani family, Nita ma’am who was my chairperson at Dhirubai Ambani school. They are so warm and welcoming.”

Recalling the most memorable part of the three-day event, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress said, “I think the most memorable moment for me was when I saw Anant and Radhika signing the hastakshar paper and looking at each other with love.”

“It was definitely a lot of fun that was why I am telling you about specific moment, because it is the most human moment. Everybody looked at it as this extra-ordinary thing, reviewing what every actor is wearing, “ Sara elaborated.

The actress went on, “Oh god everyone is performing’, but there were these real moments, when Nita ma’am did her Bharatnatyam performance for Anant, where she didn’t miss a single beat and she had so much grace, but she also had so much mamta in her eyes during the performance. It’s moments like that which stand out.”

To note, the Ambani's hosted lavish celebrations back in March in Jamnagar after which they held yet another pre-wedding bash onboard a luxury cruise in Europe that went on for four days with the who’s and who of Bollywood stars attending it. 

