Royal

Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert

Prince William ‘embarrassed’ royal family with ‘jiggly dance’ once again

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024


Prince William surely gifted himself something “crazy” for his 42nd birthday.

On Friday, June 21, he took his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – to Taylor Swift’s first ever Eras Tour concert in London.

Fellow royal family members Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tagged along with this group, purchasing the hottest tickets to a VIP box at the Wembley Stadium.

Among a sea of 90,000 people, there’s not an iota of doubt that Prince William stood out as he commenced grooving to the songs.

But once Taylor Swift began blasting Shake It Off, the Prince of Wales unleashed all the control on his excitement.

He sprung out his arms and began to demonstrate the lyrics of that hit track, quaking the concert with some crazy “jiggly dance movements,” as per Sky News.

And this just happens to be a giant throwback to 2017, when Prince William was caught dancing alone in an incredibly “embarrassing” manner at a nightclub.

Since he was the birthday boy yesterday, royal fans have certainly let it go this time, especially because his long-lasting friendship and reunion with Taylor Swift deserves it.

The duo even took a new selfie for the occasion, smiling wide with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Travis Kelce.

Sharing this picture on her Instagram, the vocalist wrote,  “Happy Bday M8!”

