Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?

Sources confirmed that Justin Timberlake's image has been tarnished owing to a bad year

  • by Web Desk
  June 22, 2024
Justin Timberlake’s sheen has worn off since his arrest, as per reports!

Page Six reported that the young cop, who arrested the famous singer for DWI in Sag Harbor early Tuesday didn’t recognize his face or name.

The source revealed, "This is going to ruin the tour.” The cop replied, "What tour?’" Justin said, "The world tour."

The 43-year-old singer will be at the Madison Square Garden next week but might not be able to flaunt his old swag after his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, dropped off the Billboard 200 after just four weeks, sources confirmed.

An insider told The Post, “The singer and actor’s career is not where he thought it would be at this point.”

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” a well-placed Hollywood insider said. 

The insider further continued, “I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass. He’s got a bit of an ego.”

“His golden boy image is definitely depleted,” the source stated.

Justin Timberlake's latest glass-eyed mug shot are a clear indication of that he has some very real mid-life crisis issues. 

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities