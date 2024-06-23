Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
 
Hamza Ali Abbasi, who turned 40 on June 23, 2024, received an adorable birthday wish from his beloved wife Naimal Khawar Khan.

Taking to Instagram at midnight, the Verna star dropped a cute picture with the Alif actor on the occasion of his birthday.

" Happy birthday to you my love. Your kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness never ceases to win My heart. Forever and always," Naimal penned confessed her love alongside the cutesy click.


As soon as her wish for Hamza went viral, the couples admirers gushed over their love for each other.

" You guys are genuinely so adorable, " one wrote

Another penned, " My favourite couple."

" Naimal you have made our day," the third effused.

“ Bless you both,” the fourth commented.

This ain’t the first time the Anaa actress proved she can go miles for her husband as last year too she made Hamza’s day with cute gesture. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with Naimal Khawar in 2019 after which both embraced the gift of parenthood with the birth of a son, Mustafa. 

