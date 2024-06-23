Trending

'Tere Bin' to release in Turkish language, dubbed trailer OUT Now

Tere Bin is all set to release in Turkish language

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
'Tere Bin' releases in Turkish language, dubbed version OUT Now
Tere Bin is all set to release in Turkish language 

 Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's starrer Tere Bin, which announced its second installment, will add a new group of fans to its viewership.

After Tere Bin's success in Pakistan, the drama will now spark frenzy in Turkey too. 

The drama will be released in the Turkish language in Turkey as the trailer of the upcoming dubbed version is already doing rounds on YouTube , sounding very different from our typical Meerab and Murtasim.

Netizens and Yumhaj fans expressed their enthusiasm as the news sent shockwaves all around.

One social media user penned, " Very proud moment! Congratulations!”

" what an achievement, " the second wrote.

"So so so excited. Coming soon,” the third effused.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have become international idols as they broke records with their on-screen chemistry.

Seems like the Tere Bin fever has not still died down as its much-anticipated second season will surely entertain the audience yet again with the same lead stars.

Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab is now starring opposite Humayun Saeed in Green Entertainment’s project titled Gentleman.

Wahaj Ali, on the other hand, has been spotted showing off his charisma in numerous other photoshoots. 

CHECK OUT THE DUBBED VERSION: 


Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8

Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Trending News

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce finally go Instagram official: Photo
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
2,000-year-old Roman wine found in Spain
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition