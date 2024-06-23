'Tere Bin' to release in Turkish language, dubbed trailer OUT Now

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's starrer Tere Bin, which announced its second installment, will add a new group of fans to its viewership.
After Tere Bin's success in Pakistan, the drama will now spark frenzy in Turkey too.
The drama will be released in the Turkish language in Turkey as the trailer of the upcoming dubbed version is already doing rounds on YouTube , sounding very different from our typical Meerab and Murtasim.
Netizens and Yumhaj fans expressed their enthusiasm as the news sent shockwaves all around.
One social media user penned, " Very proud moment! Congratulations!”
" what an achievement, " the second wrote.
"So so so excited. Coming soon,” the third effused.
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have become international idols as they broke records with their on-screen chemistry.
Seems like the Tere Bin fever has not still died down as its much-anticipated second season will surely entertain the audience yet again with the same lead stars.
Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab is now starring opposite Humayun Saeed in Green Entertainment’s project titled Gentleman.
Wahaj Ali, on the other hand, has been spotted showing off his charisma in numerous other photoshoots.
CHECK OUT THE DUBBED VERSION: