Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record in the European Champion 2024 match against Turkey on June 23. 

The Portuguese player showed an impressive performance in their 3-0 victory against the opponent. 

According to Goal, after the triumph against Turkey, the team has secured a place in the UEFA Euro 2024 knockout stages, with one match yet to be played. 

Along with Samet Akaydin, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, helped Portugal achieve an easy win against Turkey. 

Ronaldo set up Manchester United's Fernandes to hit the ball into an empty net and added one more new record to his record book, becoming the player with the most assists in European Championship history.

Since his debut in 2004, the star footballer has now recorded eight assists in the competition. 

Most assists in Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8

Karel Poborský - 8

Cesc Fabregas - 5

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 5

Arjen Robben - 5

Additionally, Ronaldo, who is playing in the record sixth edition of the championship, also holds the record for most goals, with 14 in the tournament. 

Most goals in Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 15 goals

Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 7 goals

Alan Shearer (England) - 7 goals

Alvaro Morata (Spain) - 7 goals

