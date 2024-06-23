Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet

Taylor Swift performed her second Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Taylor Swift stunned the London crowd by bringing out Paramore's Hayley Williams for a surprise duet.

During her second Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, Swift performed Castles Crumbling, a vault track from her Speak Now album, alongside Williams in an acoustic rendition that left fans in awe.

Swift and Williams have been friends since the early days of their careers. 

They previously shared the stage in London in 2011 during Swift's Speak Now Tour.

Before introducing Williams, Swift teased the audience about a special guest, building anticipation among the fans.

She teasingly stated, “I asked an artist who I was such a huge fan of to be on one of the songs, and she said yes.”

“London, we are so lucky because when I asked Hayley Williams to come to this show, she said yes,” the Lover crooner further revealed.

The surprise duet was a highlight of the show, which also featured Swift performing thanK you aIMee from The Tortured Poets Department for the first time, mashed up with Mean from Speak Now.

Moreover, Swift will perform her third show in London on June 23.

Entertainment News

Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post