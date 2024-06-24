Durefishan Saleem shares inside peek into her fun-filled London vacation

Durefishan Saleem looked in high spirits while posing for breathtaking clicks!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the star lit up her fans’ start of the week with a thread of pictures from her getaway.
The photos saw Saleem striking various poses from inside her small abode.
In the first picture, the Pardes starlet shined bright for the camera as she relaxed on her comfy couch.
Next featured the actress admiring the view from her balcony and flaunting her contagious smile.
For the day, the 28-year-old rocked an all black outfit paired with statement heels while her soft waves clearly stand through.
Others happened to be similar shots of the Jurm star stealing the hearts of her ardent fans, who rushed to the comments section.
One fan commented, “ Excuse Me Miss Durefishan Saleem… What is this attack at 4am.”
Another penned, “ I love how her pictures are not always proper that shows how real she is.”
“ I am in love with this prettiest girl,” the third expressed.
“ Slayer lady,” added the other.
Previously, in another post Saleem showcased her ultimate flex as she was spotted out and about in the city.
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem gained recognition for her role of Shibra in the blockbuster drama series Ishq Murshid opposite the lead actor Bilal Abbas Khan aka Shahmeer.