Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury

Royal

Princess Anne has been hospitalized after receiving “minor injuries” on Sunday, June 23

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Princess Anne is "unable to recall" what happened after sustaining “minor injuries” on head.

On Sunday, King Charles’ younger sister was admitted to the hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse.

As reported by Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace made “best working assumption” about her injuries as the princess is "unable to recall" what happened.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The Palace added: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”

Anne’s head injuries seemingly resulted from an impact by a horse’s legs or head.

After the incident, an ambulance rushed her to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

As of now, no official announcements about Princess Anne’s health have been made but she is making swift progress.

