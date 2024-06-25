Entertainment

Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will be released in theaters on June 28.

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere
Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere

Kevin Costner graced the premiere of his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, in Los Angeles, but not alone as he was accompanied by five of his seven children.

His children, Joe, Cayden, Hayes, Annie, and Grace, joined him on the red carpet to celebrate their father's latest project.

The film, set to release on June 28, 2024, is the first chapter of a four-part saga that Costner has been working on for three decades.

The premiere was a family affair, with Costner's children showing their support for their father's passion project.

Costner was seen beaming with pride as he posed for photos with his children.

This is not the first time the Yellowstone actor got the support from his family as they also joined him at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

He also received an 11-minute standing ovation for Horizon: An American Saga at the event.

Horizon: An American Saga is an epic Western film that explores the expansion of the American West during the pre-and-post-American Civil War period.

Besides Costner, the movie stars Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, and Sam Worthington. Costner's son, Hayes, makes his acting debut in the film, playing a character named Nathaniel Kittredge.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will be released in theaters on June 28.

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Entertainment News

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor cheers out loud at Taylor Swift's London concert: Watch
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift