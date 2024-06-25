Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere

Kevin Costner graced the premiere of his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, in Los Angeles, but not alone as he was accompanied by five of his seven children.
His children, Joe, Cayden, Hayes, Annie, and Grace, joined him on the red carpet to celebrate their father's latest project.
The film, set to release on June 28, 2024, is the first chapter of a four-part saga that Costner has been working on for three decades.
The premiere was a family affair, with Costner's children showing their support for their father's passion project.
Costner was seen beaming with pride as he posed for photos with his children.
This is not the first time the Yellowstone actor got the support from his family as they also joined him at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
He also received an 11-minute standing ovation for Horizon: An American Saga at the event.
Horizon: An American Saga is an epic Western film that explores the expansion of the American West during the pre-and-post-American Civil War period.
Besides Costner, the movie stars Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, and Sam Worthington. Costner's son, Hayes, makes his acting debut in the film, playing a character named Nathaniel Kittredge.
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will be released in theaters on June 28.