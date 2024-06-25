Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’

Entertainment

Travis Kelce gushes over girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'That's my girl, my lady'
Travis Kelce is smitten with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and he's not afraid to show it.

During the recent episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Kelce praised the Swift, calling her "his girl" and "his lady."

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything. That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that," the NFL player gushed.

He went on to share, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Kelce also joked about the sudden interest of Swift's fans, Swifties, in football.

"Her fans have turned into Chiefs fans," he laughed and added, “so it’s like I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started making headlines when Swift attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. They have been going strong since then.

Entertainment News

Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby
Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere
Sonam Kapoor cheers out loud at Taylor Swift's London concert: Watch
Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift
Ananya Panday looks dreamy in selfie with Orry from Ambani's cruise bash: Pics
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer ultimate relationship goals in viral video