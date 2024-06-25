Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’

Travis Kelce is smitten with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and he's not afraid to show it.
During the recent episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Kelce praised the Swift, calling her "his girl" and "his lady."
“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything. That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that," the NFL player gushed.
He went on to share, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”
Kelce also joked about the sudden interest of Swift's fans, Swifties, in football.
"Her fans have turned into Chiefs fans," he laughed and added, “so it’s like I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started making headlines when Swift attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. They have been going strong since then.