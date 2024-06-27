Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White has nothing but just praises for costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut.
At the premiere of The Bear 3 on Tuesday, June 25, White opened up about the moment he witnessed his costar yell ‘action’ for the first time.
“It was the best,” the Fingernails actor told Variety, adding up that he was not acting on the first day of hers and was just hanging out on the set.
Although Edebiri did not give the Shameless alum formal directions for his scenes in the series, White had nothing but applauds for Edebiri’s job.
The Iron Claw star continued telling, “I can say she did a beautiful job. She was very confident, I mean everybody knows how smart she is.”
He further added up that the Saturday Night Live host is a “beautiful and a very intuitive” actress and that he thinks she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well.
On the contrary, the Inside Out 2 voice artist revealed to Deadline that she went through emotional reactions while directing her debut episode.
“I cried. It was written very beautifully," Edebiri recalled the first time she read the script.
She added, “I was just so moved by it and really really touched that Chris [Storer] had me in mind to direct it."
The Bear season 3 will be premiered on FX and Hulu on Thursday, June 27.