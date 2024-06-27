Hollywood

Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White opened up about Ayo Edebiri's first day as director: 'beautiful and intuitive'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Jeremy Allen White opened up about Ayo Edebiris first day as director: beautiful and intuitive
Jeremy Allen White opened up about Ayo Edebiri's first day as director: 'beautiful and intuitive

Jeremy Allen White has nothing but just praises for costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut.

At the premiere of The Bear 3 on Tuesday, June 25, White opened up about the moment he witnessed his costar yell ‘action’ for the first time.

“It was the best,” the Fingernails actor told Variety, adding up that he was not acting on the first day of hers and was just hanging out on the set.

Although Edebiri did not give the Shameless alum formal directions for his scenes in the series, White had nothing but applauds for Edebiri’s job.

The Iron Claw star continued telling, “I can say she did a beautiful job. She was very confident, I mean everybody knows how smart she is.”

He further added up that the Saturday Night Live host is a “beautiful and a very intuitive” actress and that he thinks she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well.

On the contrary, the Inside Out 2 voice artist revealed to Deadline that she went through emotional reactions while directing her debut episode.

“I cried. It was written very beautifully," Edebiri recalled the first time she read the script.

She added, “I was just so moved by it and really really touched that Chris [Storer] had me in mind to direct it."

The Bear season 3 will be premiered on FX and Hulu on Thursday, June 27.

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest

Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Hollywood News

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Britney Spears did not reconcile with kids yet, says insider
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Justin Timberlake gets lovey-dovey encouragement from wife Jessica Biel
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Katrice Price loses filthy mansion to court custodians after eviction
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Sophie Turner makes fiery comeback with ‘Joan’ after Joe Jonas divorce: WATCH
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cameo leaves internet divided
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Taylor Swift gives huge donation to food banks
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Billy Ray Cyrus makes shocking claims about Firerose's accusations
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Miley Cyrus reverses to ‘Hannah Montana’ with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls