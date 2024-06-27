Royal

Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan

Prince William plans to visit Scotland next week with other royals for Holyrood Week celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Kate Middleton got ditched by her husband Prince William and the royal family for the upcoming Holyrood Week celebration.

The Prince of Wales is planning to visit Scotland next week along with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week, celebrations.

The princess won’t be able to attend the royal week due to her ongoing chemotherapy sessions.

While discussing the royal trip on GB News, Cameron revealed, "The Royals are going up to Edinburgh for the traditional week they spend there. There will be the traditional ceremony of the keys, and there's a huge ceremony in Saint Giles Cathedral as well, which most royals are expected to attend."

Cameron further confessed that the royal family is “unsure” if Kate will be able to join them.

"We're not sure about the Princess of Wales yet, but it's getting very close to the traditional summer break, where they will go up to Balmoral Castle," he said.

The Holyrood Week celebration will be the "first year" when the public can visit the Balmoral estate.

King Charles will reside at the Palace of Holyrood during the celebration week.

