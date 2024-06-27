Royal

Prince Harry ‘vulnerably trigged’ while opening up about Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry didn’t want sympathy from his listeners

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024


Prince Harry came across as “vulnerable and trigged” while addressing the pain felt from his mother Princess Diana’s unfortunate demise.

Appearing for an interview with Nikki Scott, he encouraged children to openly talk about their emotions while admitting to “suppressing” grief for his mother.

Body language expert Judi James has now analyzed the Duke of Sussex’s response from the chat, saying that he seemed quite emotional.

She told Mirror, “It’s clear from Prince Harry’s body language here that his personal emotions are being triggered during this conversation about a child’s grief at losing a parent.”

She pointed, “He seems to use power rituals to imply a sense of confidence and authority, sitting back in his chair with his arms and legs splayed.”

The professional noted that the Duke of Sussex had held up his hand right in front of his face, which signified an attempt of self-protection instead of seeking sympathy from others.

Judi James said that this might be because Prince Harry wanted to “maybe make himself more vulnerable, but the build-up starts as he sucks and chews at his lower lip.”

She went on, “As he praises the woman for sharing her story he reverts to the steepling with the hands but this then turns into a praying hands gesture that can signal caring respect.”

“To further hint at the triggered emotions he also places a hand on his chest and smacks it with the other hand to signal personal identification,” the expert concluded.

