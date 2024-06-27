King Charles ‘relieved’ to see Meghan Markle postponing her memoir?

Meghan Markle expanding her business venture, American Riviera Orchard, has reportedly relieved the Royal Family from a lot of stress.
According to Mirror, she recently introduced a new homemade jam on her brand’s Instagram profile, even sending out 50 jars of the sweet spread to celebrity friends.
Following the big launch’s success, sources have suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is dedicating her full attention to social media promotion as well as other products.
Now, this move mean that she is currently not working on the much-anticipated release of a new memoir based on her time with the Royal Family.
After Prince Harry’s own book, Spare, startled the United Kingdom with huge waves, royal experts have proposed that wife Meghan Markle must work on her own version as well.
This has reportedly given a big headache to King Charles and Prince William, who still haven’t quite recovered from the shock of Prince Harry giving their secrets away in public.
But now that it’s clear that the Duchess of Sussex has no plans of releasing an autobiography soon, Your Majesty and his older son are laid back.
Suggesting that Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard is well-received by Royals, writer Emma Clifton said, “You can even see it on Instagram.”
“Considering the anticipation for her tell-all-novel, her pivot into domestic goddess should surely mean there are a few sighs of relief around the palace... for now,” she added.