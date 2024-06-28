Entertainment

Aamir Khan buys new home in Mumbai's poshest Pali Hill for BOMB amount

  • June 28, 2024
Aamir Khan has reportedly acquired a new apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

As per documents sourced by SquareYards. com the luxury abode costed over Rs.9 crore.

The palatial home is ready to move-in and approximately 1027 square feet in size.

The upscale residential apartment Is located in Pali Hills Bella Vista apartment of which the scale agreement was finalized in June 2025.

Besides the new property in Mumbai's poshest locality, the 3 Idiots star is also the sole owner of several others in the same apartments as well is in the Marina apartments.

Aamir's current massive sea facing home spans 5000 square feet across two floors with minimalist interiors and a large open area.

Back in 2013, the actor also purchased a farmhouse worth 7crores and also has 22 houses in Shahabad Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with tanked at the box office.

His last production Laapata Ladies garnered admiration from viewers and critics alike. Aamir Khan's next offering Sitaare Zameen Par has been slated for a theatrical release around Christmas 2024. 

