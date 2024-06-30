Entertainment

Eddie Murphy broke silence on David Spade's ‘hurtful’ joke from 1995 ‘SNL’ sketch

Eddie Murphy recalled David Spade 'rascist' joke on him at 'Saturday Night Live'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Eddie Murphy broke silence on David Spades ‘hurtful’ joke from 1995 ‘SNL’ sketch
Eddie Murphy broke silence on David Spade's ‘hurtful’ joke from 1995 ‘SNL’ sketch 

Eddie Murphy has broken his silence on a joke made by David Spade on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1995, that left him feeling hurt and betrayed.

During an appearance on The New York Times' The Interview podcast on June 20, Murphy recalled a joke that Spade made about him during a December 1995 "Hollywood Minute" sketch.

In the infamous sketch, Spade showed a photo of Murphy and said, "Look children, it's a falling star, make a wish." The comment came after the release of Murphy's film Vampire in Brooklyn, which did not do well at the box office.

Murphy reflected to joke, stating “It was like, ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re f------ with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings.”

He continued, “This is Saturday Night Live. I’m the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can’t just say that.”

“It was personal,” the Beverly Hills Cop actor added.

Murphy further expressed that he considered the joke "a cheap shot" and "felt it was racist."

"I'm cool with David Spade. Cool with [SNL creator] Lorne Michaels. Went back to SNL, I'm cool with everybody. It's all love," he said. "But I had a couple of cheap shots,” he concluded.

Eddie Murphy returned to SNL in 2019 to guest host and also appeared at the show's 40th anniversary celebration in 2015.

Bilal Abbas Khan cherishes happy moments with his family in new post

Bilal Abbas Khan cherishes happy moments with his family in new post

Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice

Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice
Sonam Kapoor shares fond memories with co-star Fawad Khan

Sonam Kapoor shares fond memories with co-star Fawad Khan

Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy

Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy

Entertainment News

Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Bilal Abbas Khan cherishes happy moments with his family in new post
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Sonam Kapoor shares fond memories with co-star Fawad Khan
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Kartik Aryan celebartes 1 year of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Taylor Swift discloses 'Folklore'album's Irish inspiration
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to twin daughters on their 15th birthday
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
LeBron James truly speechless after his son's draft to Los Angeles Lakers
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Nicole Scherzinger recalls 'struggling' with 'Pussycat Dolls'
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Justin Timberlake prioritizing family after DWI arrest: Sources
Kiara Advani beams with delight as India takes home T20 trophy
Idris, Sabrina Elba appear stronger than ever: Here's how