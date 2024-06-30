Mahira Khan faces backlash over her bold dress in latest post

Mahira Khan is facing a wave of backlash on social media after posting a photo of herself in a daring dress from her recent getaway.
The Humsafar actress, who recently tied the knot with Saleem Karim in a dreamy wedding ceremony, shared glimpses of her exotic getaway on social media on Sunday.
Taking to her Instagram, Mahira dropped a series of breathtaking snaps from her recent trip, along with a caption, “Constant total amazement.”
The Ho Mann Jahan starlet kicked off the carousel by posting a snap of her enjoying the breathtaking sunset.
In a photograph taken from behind, Mahira Khan is seen gazing at a scenic view while dressed in a lime green skirt paired with a striped blouse, revealing her bare back.
The another snap she shared a selfie with light makeup featuring a bold lip color.
Additionally, she posted a picture posing next to a vintage car under a roof adorned with flowers.
Soon after Mahira dropped the post, the netizens couldn’t hold for a second and rushed to the comment section to school her for the choice of her bold dress.
One user wrote, “ur dressing choice is total disappointment.”
Another commented, “Everyone should be allowed to wear what they wish but such celebrated celebrities should not be posting pics in such suggestive manner. Very disappointed.”
The third noted, “Nothing words to say we are a Muslims but look your dresss feel shame.”
But some showered love on her by commenting heart emojis, and on fan commented, looking extremely GORGEOUS, LOVE YOU MAHIRA.”