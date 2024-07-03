‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ to have Nawaz Sharif, Malik Riaz as sharks?

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  July 03, 2024
Shark Tank is knocking into Paksitan without a doubt as Grenlit Studios has officially acquired the franchise’s right for a speedy launch.

Founders Rizwan Siddiqui, Usman Malik, and Tariq Qazi have told Aurora Magazine that this might just be a step toward scooping something new out.

Going by the show’s usual format, the team is aiming to host a panel of six investors – including two women, who will ensure “equitable representation and viewpoints.”

But the question remains: who will these sharks be?

As Rizwan Siddiqui fished through numerous comments on social media, people couldn’t help chip in Nawaz Sharif and Malik Riaz’s names for their wit and lengthy asset profiles.

“We cannot have the same benchmark of investors with 50-100 million net worth,” said Usman Malik, pointing out that their investors will be outside the elitist realm.

This means that Shark Tank Pakistan is set to feature financers who are self-made and not as wealthy as those observed in other nations.

Picked up from the Japanese series, Dragon’s Den, the television program has found success in India, Dubai, Bangladesh, Egypt, Greece, and many other countries.

Answering if the same outcomes can be expected in Pakistan, the founders replied with an immediate “yes.”

Of course, the very same was anticipated from a Bigg Boss spinoff with even bigger fishes, such as Pizza Hut and Fatburger, belly-flopping in the country.

What Shark Tank Pakistan’s future holds, only time will tell.

