Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals

UEFA European Champion 2024’s one
of the biggest clash to happen on Friday, July 5, as Germany will face Spain and Portugal will play against France.
In the first quarterfinals of Euro 2024, host Germany will have a clash with Spain in Stuttgart at 16:00 GMT.
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday, July 4, “My focus is less on Yamal, more on Jamal. We can do something to attack ourselves. We want to attack and make life difficult for them.”
It is not the first time that Germany and Spain have met in an important UEFA match.
Earlier, they played against each other in Vienna during the Euro 2008 final, which Spain won by 1-0, NDTV reported.
Moreover, later in the night, it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs. Kylian Mbappe’s France in the second quarterfinals of the championship.
However, Mbappe will most probably miss the match as he is currently recovering from his broken nose.
Mbappe said on Thursday, "I don't think I'm fully fit. It's not an excuse, but I think to be really at 100 percent, explosive and fast, I need a proper pre-season with my club.”
The final of Euro 2024 is scheduled for July 15.