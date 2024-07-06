Sports

Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals

Germany to take on Spain in the first quarterfinals of Euro 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Germany to take on Spain in the first quarterfinals of Euro 2024
Germany to take on Spain in the first quarterfinals of Euro 2024

UEFA European Champion 2024’s one 

of the biggest clash to happen on Friday, July 5, as Germany will face Spain and Portugal will play against France. 

In the first quarterfinals of Euro 2024, host Germany will have a clash with Spain in Stuttgart at 16:00 GMT. 

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday, July 4, “My focus is less on Yamal, more on Jamal. We can do something to attack ourselves. We want to attack and make life difficult for them.”

It is not the first time that Germany and Spain have met in an important UEFA match. 

Earlier, they played against each other in Vienna during the Euro 2008 final, which Spain won by 1-0, NDTV reported. 

Moreover, later in the night, it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs. Kylian Mbappe’s France in the second quarterfinals of the championship. 

However, Mbappe will most probably miss the match as he is currently recovering from his broken nose. 

Mbappe said on Thursday, "I don't think I'm fully fit. It's not an excuse, but I think to be really at 100 percent, explosive and fast, I need a proper pre-season with my club.”

The final of Euro 2024 is scheduled for July 15. 

Madonna gives update on her ‘miraculous recovery’ after one year

Madonna gives update on her ‘miraculous recovery’ after one year
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle

Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2

George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years

Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years

Sports News

Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi