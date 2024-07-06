Hollywood

George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2

George R.R. Martin also reviewed the first few episodes of the new season of 'House Of Dragon'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
George R.R. Martin has unveiled an exciting addition to the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon, describing it as "brilliant."

The author shared his thoughts on the first few episodes of the new season of the Game of Thrones prequel series on his personal blog.

He also remembered going on November tours of the "spectacular" set of the show at Leavesden Studios in England.

“I have visited real castles that did not look half as imposing as the Red Keep and Dragonstone did. And they were HUGE,” Martin wrote.

He added, “I also got a sneak peak at the first two episodes of season 2 [“A Son for a Son” and “Rhaenyra the Cruel”]. What a great way to start the season. The directing was superb. Game of Thrones veteran Alan Taylor directed the first episode, and Clare Kilner the second. Both of them did a magnificent job.”

The author also mentioned in his personal blog that in House of Dragon, he added the character of The Dog.

He stated, “The show added a brand new character as well. The dog,” adding, “I am… ahem… not usually a fan of screenwriters adding characters to the source material when adapting a story. Especially not when the source material is mine. But that dog was brilliant. I was prepared to hate Cheese, but I hated him even more when he kicked that dog.”

Martin explained his upcoming character, “Such a little thing… such a little dog… but his presence, the few short moments he was on screen, gave the ratcatcher so much humanity.”

To note, House of the Dragon season two's first three episodes are available to stream on Max right now, and the fourth episode will premiere on HBO on Sunday.

