Keir Starmer to scrap 'Rwanda asylum plan' in first policy announcement

Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, announced his decision to scrap the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on Saturday, July 6.
This marks his first major policy move since winning the election.
As per Reuters, the previous Conservative government introduced the plan in 2022 to stop asylum seekers from arriving on small boats.
However, no one was ever sent to Rwanda due to ongoing legal challenges.
During his first press conference in Downing Street, Starmer stated that the Rwanda policy would be scrapped as it would have only affected 1% of asylum seekers and was not a deterrent.
He said, "The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent."
Starmer, who secured one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history, faces numerous challenges, including improving public services and boosting the economy.
When asked about taking tough decisions and potentially raising taxes, Starmer emphasised his government’s commitment to addressing issues such as the overstretched prison system and long waiting times for the state-run health service.
The issue of asylum seekers crossing from France was a major theme in the election.
While, the UK Supreme Court declared the Rwanda policy unlawful last November.
Moreover, Starmer promised to establish a Border Security Command to stop people smuggling.