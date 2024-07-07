Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run' event

Kourtney Kardashian stood by Travis Barker during "Run Travis Run" event in Los Angeles on July 6.

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run event
Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run' event

Kourtney Kardashian beamed with pride as she supported her husband, Travis Barker, at his inaugural Run Travis Run wellness event in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6.

The Kardashians star and mom of four was spotted embracing Barker as they promoted a healthy lifestyle and encouraged people to get outside and be active.

The event, aimed at promoting physical activity and wellness, featured a run followed by a performance by Blink-182 at the Kia Forum

Kourtney wore a long-sleeve shirt and black leggings, while Travis donned a graphic T-shirt and shorts.

Travis wellness event was held to honor his remarkable recovery from a devastating plane crash in 2008.

Earlier this month , Travis talked about the event to People Magaznine in which he shared, "I don't want it to be discouraging. It should just be fun."

"I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside," he added.

To note, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied knot in 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.

Moreover, Run Travis Run’s second event will take place in Queens, New York on July 21.

Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run' event

Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run' event
Sidharth Malhotra remembers capt Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra remembers capt Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on 'Moana Live-Action' movie

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on 'Moana Live-Action' movie
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'

Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'

Entertainment News

Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Sidharth Malhotra remembers capt Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on 'Moana Live-Action' movie
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Is Ben Affeck on the verge of a nervous breakdown?
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Justin Bieber drops unseen glimpses from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet soiree
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce in 'Mary's Song' performance after 16 Years
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Kiara Advani turns into a pearly-girlie for Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Feroze Khan proves he is his daughter's 'HUMRAAH for ETERNITY' in new post
Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'
Hania Aamir radiates beauty in black designer fit