Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support Travis Barker at ‘Run Travis Run' event

Kourtney Kardashian beamed with pride as she supported her husband, Travis Barker, at his inaugural Run Travis Run wellness event in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6.
The Kardashians star and mom of four was spotted embracing Barker as they promoted a healthy lifestyle and encouraged people to get outside and be active.
The event, aimed at promoting physical activity and wellness, featured a run followed by a performance by Blink-182 at the Kia Forum
Kourtney wore a long-sleeve shirt and black leggings, while Travis donned a graphic T-shirt and shorts.
Travis wellness event was held to honor his remarkable recovery from a devastating plane crash in 2008.
Earlier this month , Travis talked about the event to People Magaznine in which he shared, "I don't want it to be discouraging. It should just be fun."
"I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside," he added.
To note, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied knot in 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.
Moreover, Run Travis Run’s second event will take place in Queens, New York on July 21.