Hollywood

Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Kylie Jenner has been reportedly fighting off mother Kris Jenner for not making her relationship with Timothée Chalamet a publicity game.

According to Daily Mail, she is being pressurized by the momager to put her romance in the spotlight for a career boost to no avail.

Timothée Chalamet was spotted with the model on Friday in a rare open appearance, when they were out for a date night together at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

It happened to be the first time that the couple was observed in the same frame after their famous PDA-packed seating at Golden Globes 2024.

And as per insiders, this is how Kylie Jenner plans to keep it in the future, even when it comes to clashing against Kris Jenner, who wants to make her daughter a “public showoff.”

Since Timothée Chalamet has become a blue-eyed boy for everyone these days, the media covering their flames would bolt their fame upward.

An insider said, “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are going so well because Kylie Jenner is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show.”

“Kris Jenner would love for him to flaunt her daughter everywhere, but theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible,” they added.

