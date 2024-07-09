White House responds to speculations about Joe Biden’s mental fitness

World

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
US President Joe Biden vows to stay in the race till the end, despite building pressure to leave his re-election bid.

So many questions have been raised about Biden’s mental and physical health after his dissatisfactory performance in the first presidential debate with Donald Trump.

According to Al Jazeera, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a briefing denied the media reports that Parkinson’s disease specialists visited Biden multiple times.

Jean-Pierre said, “Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he’s not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No.”

Moreover, Biden also wrote a letter to fellow Democrats on Monday, July 8, in which he wrote that he is ‘firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.’

He further added, “I have heard the concerns that people have—their good-faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

However, recent opinion polls have constantly shown that most of the voters believe that Biden is too old to become president for the second time.

