Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production

Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada is prepping to break the records again with sequel.
Shortly after the film marked its 18th anniversary, Disney initiated working on the sequel that starred Meryl Streep as a nightmare boss.
Puck News reported that writer Aline Brosh McKenna is purportedly working on the 2006 blockbuster The Devil Wears Prada’s follow-up.
While the film’s original director, David Frankel is in discussion of the return, Wendy Finerman, the producer is all ready to produce the movie’s sequel, reported Deadline.
Seizing the spotlight, Priestly (Meryl Streep) will reportedly be seen navigating her career as she goes head-to-head with Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) amid traditional magazine’s publishing decline. Charlton, formerly Priestly’s assistant, now holds a high-powered executive position at a luxury group whose financial support Priestly now seeks.
However, it is unclear whether Anne Hathaway, who played Andrea “Andy’ Sachs, will return to the movie or not.
The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel under the same name and was released by 20th Century Fox before Disney got possession of the studio.
The film grossed over $326 million worldwide, exceeding its $41 million budget and ranked as 2006’s 12th highest-grossing films globally and also earned Streep her fourteenth Oscar nomination.