UN report reveals Russian missiles ‘directly hit’ hospital in Ukraine

Russia's attack on Ukraine killed at least 44 people

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
A United Nations human rights mission on Tuesday, July 9, suggested that the children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, was directly hit by a missile during the series of airstrikes.

The head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Bell, said, “Analysis of the video footage and an assessment made at the incident site indicates a high likelihood that the children's hospital suffered a direct hit rather than receiving damage due to an intercepted weapon system.”

Ukraine announced a day of mourning after the Russian air attack that claimed 44 lives on Monday, including four children from the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyvi, reported Reuters.

Russia has denied its involvement in the attacks.

The Kremlin, without providing any evidence, claimed that it was Ukraine's missile that hit the hospital, not Russia's.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's security service has said it has evidence that the medical facility, which is one of Europe's largest and treats patients with serious conditions including cancer and kidney disease, was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

To note, it was the deadliest series of strikes on Ukraine by Russia in months.

